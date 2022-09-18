Crystal Lake Fire Department to host Fire Prevention Week open house

Firefighting gear and fire engines will be on display at the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department’s annual Fire Prevention Open House in October.

The event, which is open to the public and family friendly, will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at Fire Station 1, 100 W. Woodstock St.

In addition to the emergency equipment displays, there will be hose drills, an obstacle course for children, blood pressure checks for adults and many demonstrations, including a technical rescue using a rope-and-harness technique, a side-by-side trailer simulating a live fire and the effect of sprinklers, and an arson detection dog.

Participating agencies and groups include the Crystal Lake Police Department, LifeNet Air Emergency Medical Services, McHenry County Department of Health, McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, Senior Services Associates, Nicor, ComEd, Crystal Lake Park District and Crystal Lake Public Library.

The Salvation Army will provide refreshments and the Crystal Lake Food Pantry will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items.