La Michoacana Twister opens in Cary

An ice cream shop serving up traditional Mexican treats opened this year in Cary.

A ribbon-cutting for La Michoacana Twister at 362 Northwest Highway in Cary was held on Aug. 28, the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.

La Michoacana Twister offers authentic and traditional Mexican sweet treats, such as ice cream and paletas, which are fruit-based popsicles, along with savory Mexican snacks. The name La Michoacana comes from the Mexican state, Michoacán, where paletas are said to have originated.

Its menu includes house-created ice cream flavors; paletas; fresh fruit juices; bionico with fresh fruit, cream and nuts; and a varying menu of Mexican snacks like tamales, corn and gazpacho. The menu fluctuates in an effort to encourage customers to visit often to try unique and fresh flavors.

La Michoacana Twister is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

For more information, go to bit.ly/LaMichoacanaTwister.