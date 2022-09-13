Smoke alarm alerts resident to fire in Crystal Lake house

A Crystal Lake resident called 911 on Tuesday after a smoke alarm warned of a fire in the house, Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department officials said.

The blaze was limited to a second-story bedroom in the home, but water and smoke damage left the home uninhabitable, Fire Chief Paul DeRaedt said.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a bedroom fire at about 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. No one was injured but the home was left uninhabitable, officials said. (Alex Vucha – For Shaw Local)

Firefighters were called to 1345 Ivy Lane at 1:08 p.m., arriving on scene about six minutes later. The fire was extinguished by 1:31 p.m., DeRaedt said.

Total damage was estimated at $100,000, DeRaedt said.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants until repairs can be made to the house, he added.

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue is investigating what caused the fire.