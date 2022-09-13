Crystal Lake Police Department arrests six during stepped-up Labor Day enforcement

The Crystal Lake Police Department arrested six people, including two for driving under the influence, and wrote 23 tickets during its recent Labor Day enforcement campaign, the agency said.

The other arrests included two for speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit, one of whom was also charged with unlawful transportation of marijuana and underage drinking; one for possession and possession with intent to deliver marijuana; and one for underage drinking, according to a news release.

The citations included 12 for speeding, 10 for distracted driving and one for a seat belt violation, the department said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department was among many law enforcement agencies across the state that participated in the state’s Labor Day traffic safety campaign, which was funded using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.