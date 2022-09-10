McHenry County felony report for week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Aug. 28 through Sept. 3. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Timothy J. Foss, 55, of the 900 block of Legacy Ridge, Algonquin, was charged Friday, Sept. 2, with aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, two counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, and criminal damage to property.
Malinda Bonilla, 48, of the 300 block of South Belmont Avenue, Elgin, was charged Saturday, Sept. 3, with possession of 0.5 grams of cocaine and 0.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
Cary
Ryan C. Dahl, 43, of the 1200 block of West Danbury Drive, Cary, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 31, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lane use.
Crystal Lake
Ian W. Loader, 41, of the 1100 block of Cedar Crest, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Aug. 29, with domestic battery and criminal trespass to a residence.
Darell O. Crawford, 34, of the 2700 block of West Harrison Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 31, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Shawn K. Bradley, 44, of the 26600 block of Woodland Avenue, Antioch, was charged Monday, Aug. 29, with aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct.
Larvell C. Coles, 25, of the 300 block of Delvein Road, Ingleside, was charged Monday, Aug. 29, with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Erick K. Hunt, 44, of the 5200 block of East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 31, with aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct.
Lance A. Dunigan, 36, of the 2100 block of South Street, Elgin, was charged Monday, Aug. 29, with battery, criminal trespass to residence, two counts of criminal trespass to property, and disorderly conduct.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander M. Lopez-Larios, 49, of the 7100 block of Chippewa Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Monday, Aug. 29, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Alexander M. Lopez-Prazak, 22, of the 34400 block of North Aster Court, Round Lake, was charged Monday, Aug. 29, with aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer.
Jacob P. Sauer, 39, of the 700 block of Klaman Street, Harvard, was charged Monday, Aug. 29, with possession of hydrocodone, criminal sexual abuse and battery.
Patrick M. Fallaw, 30, of the 3300 block of East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, Sept. 2, with possession and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
George A. Fisher, 29, of the 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, Sept. 1, with possession of less than 30 grams of amphetamine.
David Torres, 22, of the 1400 block of Brighton Lane, Lake Villa, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 30, with two counts of burglary.
Mitchell J. Ratliff Jr., 31, of the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 31, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
David M. Hoff, 58, of the 12100 block of Yorkhouse Road, Beach Park, was charged Friday, Sept. 2, with obstructing justice and driving while license revoked.