With new state money, Woodstock looks to upgrade Opera House, historic Square

It’s been almost 50 years since the Woodstock Opera House was outfitted for the modern era and almost 20 years since its last major renovation.

While the building isn’t quite falling apart the way it was in 1976, when the building saw its first substantial upgrade, there’s still work to be done, Managing Director Daniel Campbell said.

“As is the nature of a historic facility, you have to reinvest in them from time to time,” Campbell said.

Those renovations could happen sooner rather than later thanks to about $3 million the city of Woodstock received from the state as part of Rebuild Illinois’ Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program.

The money, which will bring Woodstock’s total budget for downtown projects to about $4.5 million with the matching funds required by the grant, will bolster both the Opera House and the historic Square downtown.

Much of the money going to the Opera House will look to upgrade its technology, including new LED light upgrades and a video wall, Woodstock Executive Director of Business Development Danielle Gulli said.

The Woodstock Opera House on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Woodstock has come into millions of dollars thanks to both a state grant and money it won last year as part of the T-Mobile contest. As a result, the city is undertaking a variety of projects around town, predominantly in the downtown area. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Restoration of its windows,new seating for the auditorium, a new stage floor and renovations to its backstage, which could include installing a third floor, all could be on tap, as well, Gulli said. Lighting on the outside of the building also may be a focus.

Stage Left Cafe, a concession and reception area within the Opera House added during the last major renovation in 2003, also may be remodeled.

In the Historic Square, home to the annual Lighting of the Square, which includes tens of thousands of lights being flipped on at once, perimeter lighting and an electrical upgrade will prevent short circuits, Gulli said.

What actually will get done with the grant money will depend on how far the money can go. The city also is waiting for guidance from the state on what kinds of projects the money can be spent on.

“Realistically, it’s a two- to two-and-a-half-year project,” Gulli said.

Still, none of these projects are new, Gulli said. Each of them have appeared on the city’s 10-year capital improvements plan, so while the money won’t change any of the projects, it will speed up the timeline for getting them completed.

The historic Woodstock Square on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Woodstock has come into millions of dollars thanks to both a state grant and money it won last year as part of the T-Mobile contest. As a result, the city is undertaking a variety of projects around town, predominantly in the downtown area. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

“We’re certainly thrilled by the money,” Gulli said. “I don’t think any municipality has all the money they need, but we feel grateful and blessed.”

The planned projects will expand the capabilities of both what kind of events the Square can offer and programming the Opera House can host, Mayor Mike Turner said.

“If it’s easier to do large events without limitations, that just ... generates more traffic, which is something I view as very positive,” Turner said.

With about 400 seats, the Opera House is not considered huge and fills a particular niche in the industry, Campbell said.

These investments can have a “dramatic impact” on what the theater is capable of, he said. Not only does it add a vibrancy to the current programming, but it expands what they can do.

“Certain acts … have technology requirements they need to play a venue,” he said. “We’ve found we don’t always have what they need. … We’re always looking for new ways to bring in entertainment.”

Jeffery and Patricia Werth of Orlando, Florida, tour the Woodstock Opera House Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, while visiting family in the area. Woodstock has come into millions of dollars thanks to both a state grant and money it won last year as part of the T-Mobile contest. As a result, the city is undertaking a variety of projects around town, predominantly in the downtown area. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Offering modern amenities in the backstage area could entice many acts to also return since it provides for a better experience, Campbell said.

The grant for the Opera House and downtown is a “huge” win for Woodstock, said Brad Ball, president of the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He said the Opera House is in need of repair and the money will be helpful in bringing new and larger shows.

“It’s all a circular investment,” he said. “The upgrades in the Opera House will bring more people onto the Square, which will make it more attractive for new businesses to go in, which will help our current businesses too.”

The combination of renovations going on around the Square could enhance the synergy of the area, Campbell said. The work could help draw tourists, which in turn helps businesses around the building.

“We have a long history of investing in the historic character of the town,” Campbell said. “The Opera House has always been an anchor … of the downtown Square.”

The grant money follows other financial wins for the city of Woodstock, which won $3 million in awards from a national T-Mobile contest. That brought a Florida-Georgia Line concert to town in August, upgraded and built new 5G towers, gave the city a $200,000 grant, upgraded two of its baseball fields and will include free Wi-Fi in the Square for a year. Woodstock School District 200 received more than 2,000 hotspots that they were able to distribute to students in need.

Ball said this influx of money is working together to upgrade Woodstock in a lot of ways. Other work, such as the upgrades at the Old Courthouse and Sheriff’s House and the city’s five-year road program, is going to continue to help grow the community, Ball said.

“Woodstock is a city on the move,” he said. “Keeping the historic part alive, but bringing it a little more up to date ... is, of course, important.”

Turner, who was a City Council members for 16 years before being elected mayor, said he can’t recall a time with so many upgrades going on at one time.

“This is the highest level of infrastructure investment that I’ve ever seen in that time,” said Turner, who has been a Woodstock resident for nearly 30 years. “I think it’s needed, and it will help enhance Woodstock for decades to come.”