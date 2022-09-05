Cary resumes repaving north commuter parking lot

After a strike involving three of the region’s suppliers of sand, gravel and crushed stone led the village of Cary to put parking lot repairs on hold, work resumed this week on its north commuter parking lot.

The removal of the asphalt pavement began Thursday, the village said in a news release. During the duration of this project, the north commuter parking lots will be closed to commuters.

Commuters instead can park at the south commuter parking lots located along Jandus Road. These lots will remain open for use for daily fee parking and permit holders, with free parking on weekends and weekdays after 11:30 a.m. for downtown visitors and employees of downtown businesses.

Questions about this project should be directed to Brian Griffin, the village’s resident engineer from HR Green, at bgriffin@hrgreen.com.