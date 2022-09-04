One killed in early morning crash on I-90 near Huntley

A passenger was ejected from a vehicle and killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 90 near Huntley, Illinois State Police Tollway District 15 officials said.

At about 1:54 a.m. Saturday, a car traveling west on Interstate 90 attempted to exit at Route 47 in Kane County, when the driver lost control. The car flipped several times, officials said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a District 15 spokesman.

The driver was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, officials said. No information on car or occupants was immediately available.

An accident reconstruction team and investigators from the state police responded as part of the investigation, which is continuing, according to state patrol.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office also responded and autopsy is planned, official said.