District 300 celebrates opening of Big Timber Elementary School

Community School District 300 celebrated the opening of Big Timber Elementary School last week in Hampshire.

A building for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, Big Timber features 40 classrooms, two playgrounds, a gym, library and media center. The school opened for class Aug. 16 and primarily serves students from Hampshire and Pingree Grove.

Big Timber addresses population growth in the western portion of Algonquin-based District 300, the district said in a news release.

The district said it was unable to provide a final cost for the school, but the project was estimated to total $30.8 million. It was paid for using the district’s existing fund balance plus new debt that will be paid for using existing operating funds.

Invited to the celebration were community leaders, those involved with the project, school board members and school district personnel, according to the release. The commemorative event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the new school.

Community members were called upon to help select the new school’s mascot. Through an online voting process, participants selected the badger. The school colors are navy, green and silver.