Parking lot at former Catty property in Huntley to cost village nearly $2.3 million

With the Cornell apartment buildings being renovated, Huntley’s Village Board is turning its attention to the public parking lot near the development.

Trustees approved two contracts at its meeting Thursday, which amount to plans for work on a public parking lot near the soon-to-be apartment building. The lot will serve as both public parking and parking for the development.

The contracts, totaling nearly $2.3 million, will see 137 parking stalls created, village documents state.

Much of the work approved Thursday includes landscaping and utility work, lighting and pavement markings, village material states.

Both contracts were passed unanimously without discussion.

The first, making up almost the entire cost, went to Marengo-based Schroeder Asphalt Services, Inc., totaling just over $2 million, village documents show.

Four bids came in for the first contract, with Schroeder coming in at the lowest.

The second contract, totaling about $200,000, is to Rosemont-based Christopher B. Burke Engineering for construction engineering services.

The Cornell, formerly the Catty property at 11117 S. Church St., will be home to 37 apartment units once completed. Totaling about $5 million in investment, it is expected to be “substantially completed” by July 30, 2023. Residents are expected to move in next year as well.

As part of the development, the village is completing the parking lot for both the development and the public to increase downtown traffic.

The parking lot work near the Cornell development is one of a few that the village will be undertaking in the downtown area. Along with this site, the village intends to improve parking near the former fire station, which is being converted into living space and a restaurant.