Crystal Lake residents raise concerns about ‘neglected’ trails at Lippold Park wetlands

A petition raising concerns about the state of the trails at Lippold Park, which organizers say are not being maintained and could pose a hazard to users with disabilities, has collected more than 100 signatures.

The petition calls on the Crystal Lake Park District to repave the trails and was started by Bob Miller, who moved with his wife, Dianne, to their house on Thornwood Lane 37 years ago, back when Lippold Park was a sod farm.

“Most people have no idea how nice this park is or can be,” Miller said. “I love sports, but I love nature. But I guess nature doesn’t generate revenue for the park district.”

The area is a verdant green visited by butterflies and hummingbirds, but the trails that wrap around the wetlands have a number of uneven areas and large ruts with patches of grass growing down the middle, which Miller compared to the trails leading towards the sports facilities, which are smoother.

Park District Executive Director Jason Herbster agreed with Miller that the condition of the trails was suboptimal but said the grassy patches were more of an “aesthetic” issue as opposed to a true hazard.

He disputes Miller’s allegation that the park district has been neglecting the area.

Over the next two weeks, district staff will fill in any particularly areas and even out the wetlands trails, Herbster said, but a more thorough repaving could not take place until next year at the earliest, because of budgetary issues.

“Paving trails is expensive,” Herbster said. “But we rely on community members to come to us with any park issues, and we’ll listen, whether it’s just one person or 100.”

The park district is currently involved in a number of park renovations, including three playgrounds and a new park off of Haligus Road. The district is also working on an update of its master plan for the park system.

Miller said he didn’t see the park district as being inherently obstinate and praised the park staff for recent work adjusting lighting at Lippold Park. But Miller maintained he feels the community deserves to maximally enjoy the park space.

The ability for all users to be able to enjoy the park is personal for for Miller, whose daughter has issues walking.

“I’m not a Karen screaming here,” Miller said. “I brought over 100 unsolicited signatures to the park district. This isn’t the only issue out here, but the district will listen sometimes.”