State Sens. Dan McConchie, Don DeWitte and Craig Wilcox are partnering with the Illinois Treasurer’s Office to connect Illinoisans with more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property and cash.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, residents can meet with a counselor from the Treasurer’s Office at the Crystal Lake Public Library, 126 W. Paddock St., to learn if some of the unclaimed items are theirs.

For information about this event, contact Hannah at hseaver@sgop.ilga.gov.