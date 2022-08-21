After COVID-19 delay, Woodstock High School to hold centennial celebration on Sept. 25

Woodstock High School turned 100 years old last year, and the school will celebrate its centennial birthday on Sept. 25, officials said.

The school originally was built in 1921, but its centennial celebration was pushed back due to disruptions tied to COVID-19, according to a press release Friday from Woodstock Community Unit School District 200.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Woodstock High and will be lead by a team of current and former staff and students, the release states.

“As a Blue Streak alumnus, the third generation in my family to attend Woodstock High School, and the father of a recent graduate, I know what this school has meant to so many in our community and to those graduates who’ve moved elsewhere,” Superintendent Mike Moan said in the release. “It’s a place that we’re all very proud of.”

As part of the event, the school will honor the first recipients of the WHS Distinguished Alumni Award, the release states. The award will go to those who have demonstrated “significant and noteworthy accomplishments in their chosen careers and/or have made positive contributions to society.”

There will be three winners this year, the release states. Those three will be Sgt. Salvador Carbajal, Bradley Corson and Nancy Larson.

Carbajal graduated in 2008 and joined the U.S. Marines, the release states. He has been deployed four times. Corson was the valedictorian of the class of 1979 and has been a high-ranking executive at ExxonMobil.

Larson graduated in 1974 and has toured Europe with a dance troupe. She then established child care programs for the U.S. Army and won an award for her effort.

To help with the occasion, volunteers and students have collected and organized school memorabilia from the past century, the release states. There is a dedicated alumni room full of photographs, trophies and yearbooks, among other things. This will be open for public viewing on Sept. 25.

There also will be performances by the high school band, choir and orchestra, the release states.