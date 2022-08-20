Home called a total loss following Saturday morning fire in unincorporated McHenry: official

A rural McHenry home and its contents are considered a total loss following a fire there Saturday morning, according to McHenry Township Fire Protection District officials.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the incident that did not require hospitalization, Lt. Patrick Ryan said in a press release.

The McHenry Township Fire District responds to a house fire at 10:24 a.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of North Club Road in rural McHenry. The house is a total loss, officials said. (Christopher Paul)

Firefighters were called at 10:24 a.m. to a one-story home on the 2400 block of North Club Road in unincorporated McHenry and were on scene within about five minutes, Ryan said. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home and were told a resident may have been inside, he said.

No residents were found, however, upon a search of the house, he said. As there are no fire hydrants in the area, the fire was upgraded to a box alarm, calling in aid from 16 different fire departments to help cover other calls for service and douse the blaze, Ryan said.

Mutual aid was provided by Woodstock, Wonder Lake, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Spring Grove, Richmond, Crystal Lake, Nunda, Huntley, Cary, Marengo, Round Lake, Lake Villa, Fox River Grove, Hebron and Antioch, he said.

The Salvation Army and the Red Cross also responded to help the residents displaced by the fire. The blaze was brought under control in about 20 minutes and no residents were injured, Ryan said.

A total damage estimate was not immediately available, Ryan said, adding “the house and all of its contents is a complete loss.”

The fire is being investigated by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District fire investigators, Ryan said.