Tierra Caliente to open in Woodstock on Aug. 15

A new Mexican-style restaurant is opening this weekend in Woodstock, with hopes of hosting events and outdoor dining, officials said.

Named after a region in Mexico, Tierra Caliente Restaurant and Bar will serve a variety of staple Mexican foods, including handmade tortillas and specialty dishes from its namesake, according to an Aug. 4 news release from the restaurant.

Tierra Caliente, located at 14801 Washington Street, is having a grand opening on Aug. 15, 2022. The restaurant will have karaoke Thursdays, outdoor events with live music outdoor dining and an open volleyball net. (Photo courtesy of Yuridia Pineda) (Photo courtesy of Yuridia Pineda)

The restaurant, located at 14801 Washington Street, will host karaoke Thursdays and outdoor events with live music, Yuridia Pineda, with the restaurant, said in the release. Along with outdoor dining, there will also be an outdoor bar and an open volleyball net.

Dine-in and carry out will be available when the restaurant opens on Aug. 15, the release states. Online ordering will be coming soon as well.

In the past, Pineda’s family has done breakfast diners and are hoping this new restaurant and bar venture will be a “lively atmosphere,” the release states.

“My family has been in the restaurant industry for two decades now and we are looking forward to this new opportunity,” Pineda said in the release.