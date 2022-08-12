McHenry Police Department earns award for dispatch excellence

The McHenry Police Department Dispatch Center, known as North East Regional Communications Center, has been recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an accredited center of excellence for emergency medical dispatching.

IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide. Accreditation from the IAED is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying that the center is performing at or above the established standards for the industry. Centers who earn ACE status are the embodiment of dispatch done right and have demonstrated strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement, according to a news release from the police department.

IAED will present the McHenry Police Department with an accreditation plaque that commemorates their achievement.