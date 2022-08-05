McHenry woman pleads not guilty to 7th alleged DUI violation

A McHenry woman pleaded not guilty Friday to allegedly driving drunk in Woodstock on July 18, in what could be her seventh violation of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to an indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Laura G. Rodriguez, 46, of the 600 block of Watersedge Drive, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class X felony; driving with a revoked license (subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony; aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony; driving under the influence, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of improper traffic lane usage, petty offenses, according to the indictment.

If convicted of the most serious charge, aggravated driving under the influence, she faces between six and 30 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

Prosecutors allege that Rodriguez has violations for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 17, 2004, in Wisconsin, and in McHenry County on Feb. 12, 2002; March 13, 2004; Oct. 4, 2014; March 4, 2014; and July 20, 2021, according to the indictment.

Rodriguez is being held on $100,000 bond in the McHenry County jail. She must post $10,000 to be released on pre-trial bond. Should she post bond, she would be put on a SCRAM device, need to abstain from consuming alcohol or frequenting any bars, and must submit to random urine screenings, according to court documents.

Rodriguez, who is being represented by an assistant public defender, is due back in court Sept. 16.