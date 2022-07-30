Warhouse Barbell strength training facility opens in Huntley

After years of hosting athletes in their basement, brothers and Huntley High School graduates Dimitrios and Anthony Yatos have opened a new strength training facility, Warhouse Barbell, at the corner of Algonquin Road and Route 47 in Huntley.

The brothers began strength training at commercial gyms in the area with some of their friends around six years ago, but commercial gyms did not fit the type of atmosphere they were looking for, according to a press release from the brothers. They then collected used and free equipment and began working out in their basement. Word got around among their friends and, soon after, Yatos Basement was established on social media as a private basement gym in 2016.

The Yatos Basement group eventually began competing as Team Yatos Basement in powerlifting competitions and went on to win Overall Best Team in Illinois. The team’s success led to inquiries for membership increasing drastically and a waitlist had to be generated. Quickly running out of space in their basement, the brothers began looking for a bigger location in the Huntley area.

After a lengthy search, they have found the perfect location with 6,000 square feet of space. For information about Warhorse Barbell, visit warhousebarbell.com.