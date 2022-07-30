Lake in the Hills launches Woods Creek restoration work next week

Lake in the Hills is starting its restoration of Woods Creek on Monday, with the intent to stabilize more than 5,000 feet of the creek’s streambank, officials said.

The work on the creek is expected to be done by the end of the year, with the full project expected to be finished by May 31, 2023, according to a news release from the village. The last part of the project will have seeding and plants placed.

The scope of this year’s work will start around Randall Road and go more than 2,600 feet to the west. The project also will restore 22 acres of wetland adjacent to the creek, according to the release.

Work will include removing non-native vegetation, restoring and stabilizing the streambank, removing trees and seeding. Officials said in May that the work would improve water quality, green infrastructure, wildlife and habitat, along with providing recreational and educational opportunities.

The construction all will take place on village property, according to the release. Officials recommend moving any items currently on village property, such as sprinkler systems, dog fences or other landscape features.

The village will not repair or replace any private property that is damaged during construction on village-owned land, according to the release.

The restoration project is the second of three parts of a larger project to restore multiple sections of the streambank, with a $1.3 million contract for part two approved earlier this year.

The project hopes to correct sediment leaking into Woods Creek Lake, Village President Raymond Bogdanowski said in May.

The scope of the project in its entirety will see work start at the area of Woods Creek Lake near Crystal Lake Road and go west through Morningside Park, officials said in May.

The restoration project began back in 2019 and will span more than 4,400 feet west of Randall Road.

The final phase, which has been submitted for grant funding, will take place east of Randall Road, with initial work planned to start in either 2025 or 2026.

Once work is complete in the coming years, the village will continue to maintain the area. This will include prescribed burns every seven years and mowing twice a year.