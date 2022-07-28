5 things to do in McHenry County: The last full weekend of July has lots to offer

1. Founders’ Days Christmas in July, the 60th Annual Algonquin Founders’ Days Festival at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive in Algonquin. Gates open 5 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Founders’ Days Christmas in July Parade, the 59th annual parade as part of the Founders’ Days celebration, steps off.
Several bands throughout the event include headliners 7th Heaven, 8:30 p.m. Friday; Modern Day Romeos, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Jimmy Nik & Don’t tell Mama at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Food vendors include Taco Factory 2, Ethan Burns Chicago Hot Dog’s, Knights of Columbus, Smiley’s BBQ, Contemporary Kitchens, Angelo’s Concessions and My Funnel Truck (Sunday only). Information is available by visiting algonquinfoundersdays.com.
2. Summer Market on the Square from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the Historic Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St. in Woodstock. The event includes family events, live music, local musicians, artisanal food, local farm-to-table vendors and local artisans.
3. Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County - home build project, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Habitat is building new single-family homes on three neighboring lots between Washington and Prairie streets on South Prospect Street in Marengo. The site can be found by entering the address 827 E. Prairie St. in Marengo into a GPS device.
Habitat for Humanity of McHenry County home construction projects run every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Volunteers are always welcome and no experience is required.
Typical volunteer activities include framing, siding, painting, roofing, flooring installation, hanging doors or windows, trim work, finishing, landscaping and cleaning. Volunteer arrival time is between 7:45 and 8 a.m. The workday is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A completed waiver is required upon arrival. Minors must have a parent/guardian signature. The minimum age to volunteer is 16 with parent/guardian signature approval required for anyone younger than 18. Wear clothing that can get dirty or possibly damaged. Sturdy, hard-soled, closed-toed, closed-heeled shoes are required. For information, email volunteers@habitatmchenry.org or call 815-759-9002 or visit volunteerhabitatmchenry.org
4. Summer Music Sundays 2022 - Rob Anderlik and Mick Church perform 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Miller Point at the McHenry River Walk, adjacent to Boone Creek and the Fox River, 1202-1204 Riverside Drive. For information visit Mchenryriverwalk.org. The event is free.
5. Mid-Summer Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Holiday Inn, 800 S. Illinois Route 31 in Crystal Lake. This free event is sponsored by the McHenry County Coin Club. More than 30 dealers will be on hand to appraise, buy and sell numismatic material. For more information call Dave at the McHenry County Coin Club at 815-814-1255.
