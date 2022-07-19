Family forced from home following Marengo fire Monday

Two adults and two children were displaced safely without injury following a fire in their home Monday in Marengo, officials said.

According to a Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesman, firefighters were called to a home at about 1:37 p.m. on the 8700 block of Beck Road.

A resident told firefighters he noticed light smoke coming from the home, said Alex Vucha, spokesman for the department. When firefighters arrived they found a working fire in the basement, he said.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded Monday, July 18, 2022, to a basement fire on the 18700 block of Beck Road which left heavy smoke throughout the home. (Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

While firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, there was heavy smoke throughout the home, Vucha said. Crews remained on scene for four hours ventilating, overhauling and investigating the fire, which did not seem suspicious in nature, he said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available and no injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.