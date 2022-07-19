Body of Lake in the Hills woman found in retention pond outside Barrington hospital

Barrington — A 61-year-old Lake in the Hills woman was found unresponsive in a retention pond outside Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in unincorporated Barrington Monday evening, Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the hospital at about 7:15 p.m. in response to a call that a person had left the hospital during treatment. They learned she left the emergency department on foot prior to being discharged, Covelli said.

There were concerns about the person’s mental state, and sheriff’s deputies immediately attempted to find her.

Friends and family helped search. The woman ultimately was located with the help of an aerial drone and Sheriff’s canine Duke. She was found in the pond located on the south end of the hospital property.

Fire personnel recovered her and began life-saving measures. However, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and our hearts go out to this individual’s loved ones,” said Kristen Johnson, manager of public affairs for Advocate, in an emailed statement. The hospital declined to release any details about the woman.

The Lake Coroner’s Office said an autopsy was being scheduled. Foul play does not appear to be a factor, however, and Lake County Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate.