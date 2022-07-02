State Rep. Suzanne Ness to hold mobile office hours in Huntley

State Rep. Suzanne Ness will hold mobile office hours 10 a.m. to noon July 11 at the Huntley Area Public Library as part of an effort to remain accessible and bring services to every part of the district, according to a news release.

The 66th House District includes parts of Algonquin, Carpentersville, Crystal Lake, East and West Dundee, Elgin, Gilberts, Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Lakewood and Sleepy Hollow.

Residents who are unable to attend mobile office hours can contact her constituent service office at 224-484-8620 or by emailing info@repsnessil66.com. For more information about upcoming events and meeting, go to repsnessil66.com/news-events.