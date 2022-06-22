McHenry West graduate, wife set to appear on House Hunters

There is nothing quite like needing to buy a house and move to a new state to cause family stress.

For Dimitri and Britni Metropulos, they got to add in having a three-week-old infant and a camera crew along for the experience.

Dimitri, a 2012 McHenry West High School graduate, and his wife, Britni, will share some of that experience with America on Thursday when their home shopping experience will premiere on HGTV’s “House Hunters.”

The couple, both 28, and their newborn daughter, Effie, were living in Bentonville, Arkansas, when Dimitri’s company, Molson Coors, offered him a promotion that came with moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

Effie Metropulos, seen here at three weeks old, will make her TV premier on HGTV's "House Hunters" on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Her parents, Dimitri and Britni, and her grandmother, Susie, will also be on the show. (Dimitri Metropulos)

It is their fourth move since he started working for the brewing company. It just so happened that the House Hunter production team picked them to feature on the show, Dimitri said.

He couldn’t get into specifics about working with Pie Town Productions, the company that makes the popular show.

“We are fans of the show, and it ended up falling into our lap,” Dimitri said.

It was a great experience, he added.

“Having the cameras follow you around while you are looking at houses, you get a little nervous,” Dimitri said. But eventually, you forget they are there, he said.

“They were super accommodating because we had a baby. It was nice that they understood that,” he said.

His mother, Susie Metropulos of McHenry, is also featured on the show. She was helping care for the baby when they filmed in January and got settled in at the new house.

He does believe they looked at every home for sale in Nashville before picking the house they bought. Where and which house will be revealed during the episode, he said.

The experience was made all the more challenging because their home in Arkansas had already sold, the housing market was at a peak and “a hundred people a day” were moving into Nashville when they were looking, Dimitri said.

Britni was in her third trimester of pregnancy when they learned they were moving again, she said. They stayed there until the baby was born on Dec. 29, so she could deliver with her regular doctor.

With the tight housing market, Dimitri said they had to make some concessions. “Anytime you move you get the perfect house in your head” and think finding it won’t be that hard, he said.

“In this case it was far from that. I think we really lucked out with the one we got,” Dimitri said.

They love the house they bought, Britni said.

“I got everything I needed with the house that we ended up getting. I love it, and it is in an area we are really excited about,” she said. That area has a good mix of young people with children and dogs. “We felt right at home.”

The couple is planning a gathering with friends and neighbors Thursday before the show premiers to watch it together. They have not yet seen the episode, Dimitri said.

“They will come over for a barbecue, and I will be supplying the beers,” he laughed.

The episode, “New Family in Nashville,” will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on HGTV.