Woodstock District 200 orchestra director earns Grammy recognition

Woodstock High School and Creekside Middle School orchestra director Lyndra Bastian was selected as a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award, presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

Bastian learned of the honor on June 8, which places her among 200 music educators from across the U.S., according to a news release. Nearly 1,500 nominations were received for the award. The semifinalists will be announced in September.

Bastian said she was nominated by Woodstock School District 200 school board President Carl Gilmore, who has children participating in the district’s orchestra program.

“I love the community I have here with my students and their families,” Bastian said in a statement. “They’re seriously some of the best people and make my job absolutely wonderful. It’s my goal to make a positive difference in my kids’ lives, and that’s what I’ll continue to try to do.”

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools, according to the release.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized at the Grammy Awards for their remarkable impact on students’ lives. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.