June 19, 2022
Shaw Local
News - McHenry County

Raue Center’s Arts on the Green summer performances begin July 9 in Crystal Lake

By Shaw Local News Network
Raue Center for the Arts has announced its second annual outdoor summer series Arts on the Green at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake.

The series will kick off 7 p.m. July 9 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake.

Space is limited, so the Raue recommends ordering tickets early and planning in advance.

The rest of the line-up will include Tina Naponelli returning in “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King” on July 16; songwriter and performer Derrick Procell on Aug. 6; 2020 International Blues Challenge solo and duo winner Hector Anchondo on Aug. 13; “Ladies of the Canyon: a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell” on Aug. 20; and “The Piano Man’s Piano Man: A Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel” on Aug. 27.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.