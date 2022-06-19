Raue Center’s Arts on the Green summer performances begin July 9 in Crystal Lake

The second annual Arts on the Green outdoor summer series will begin July 9 with the Raue Center for the Arts’ resident artist, Bourbon Country.

The series will kick off 7 p.m. July 9 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake.

Space is limited, so the Raue recommends ordering tickets early and planning in advance.

The rest of the line-up will include Tina Naponelli returning in “Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King” on July 16; songwriter and performer Derrick Procell on Aug. 6; 2020 International Blues Challenge solo and duo winner Hector Anchondo on Aug. 13; “Ladies of the Canyon: a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell” on Aug. 20; and “The Piano Man’s Piano Man: A Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel” on Aug. 27.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.