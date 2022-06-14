Barlett woman who died following Marengo crash identified

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified Roxanne Wieczorek, 55, of Bartlett, as the person killed Sunday in a rollover crash at Maple Street and West Coral Road outside Marengo.

Wieczorek was a passenger in a 2014 Ford F-150 traveling east on West Coral Road that, a preliminary investigation indicates, collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado headed north on Maple Street that did not at the intersection’s stop sign, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said. The Ford rolled over in an adjacent field because of the crash.

Wieczorek was flown to Javon Bae Mercy Hospital in Rockford where she later died, the sheriff’s office said.

She died in the hospital the evening of the crash from the injuries she received, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The two drivers – a 67-year-old Hampshire woman was driving the vehicle Wieczorek was in and a 51-year-old North Carolina woman – were taken with injuries not considered to be life-threatening to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.