Owners of Mario’s Cart Mexican food trucks to open restaurant in Crystal Lake later this month

The owners of popular local Mexican food trucks are planning to open a full-service restaurant in Crystal Lake later this month.

Mario and Anita Ortiz recently moved to Crystal Lake, but their “Mario’s Cart” food trucks, have operated around McHenry County for almost a decade.

Now, Anita says they have an opportunity to open a new restaurant close to home.

“We want to have a really good, cool Mexican vibe,” Anita said of the upcoming restaurant, which will just be named “Mario’s” but will keep the food trucks’ most popular menu items: burritos and tacos.

Restauranteurs Anita and Mario Ortiz, co-owners of "Mario's Cart" food trucks, are opening up a full-service restaurant in Crystal Lake this month that Anita hopes will have "cool Mexican vibe." (Provided by Anita Ortiz)

While the food trucks will continue running, the restaurant will also have sit-down menu items such as fajitas, shrimp diablo and other Mexican favorites, Anita said.

“We are excited,” Anita said. “We’re a little overwhelmed right now, but it’s all coming together. The feel of the restaurant is everything I wanted.”

Mario’s will have a margarita bar, an outdoor patio, and weekly karaoke nights, Anita said, adding that the interior will have artwork themed around Dia De Los Muertos, or “the day of the dead”, the Mexican counterpoint to Halloween.

“If you come in, you’ll see lots of skeletons dancing with musical instruments,” Anita said.

The owners originally opened a restaurant in Northbrook, Mario’s Comida Fresca, inside the Northbrook Court Mall, and Anita said “it just went downhill” following the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the restaurant’s closure.

So far the restaurant has gotten lucky with new hires, Anita said, although the company is still looking for people for both the restaurant and their food trucks.

The Ortiz’ are hoping to open the restaurant on Friday, June 24, and Anita said they are planning some fun specials for their opening weekend, including margarita giveaways.

Mario’s is located at 1145 Route 31 in Crystal Lake and, once open, will have hours Tuesday to Sunday, the website states.

For more information about the new restaurant or “Mario’s Cart”, readers can visit https://www.marioscart17.com/.