Rollover crash in Cary results in no injuries, something firefighters credit to car seats

A two-vehicle rollover crash in Cary on Tuesday resulted in no injuries, including to two young children restrained in car seats, the Cary Fire Protection District said.

The Cary Fire Protection District credited the lack of injuries to the properly installed child seats.

The crash occurred about noon Tuesday outside the fire station at 400 Cary Algonquin Road, according to a news release.

Four people, including the children, were evaluated at the scene and all were uninjured, the fire district said. The two children were in the vehicle that overturned.

Cary Algonquin Road was closed in both directions for nearly 40 minutes.

Although the Cary Fire Protection District currently does not install child safety seats, it highly recommends new parents or anyone transporting children get their seats checked for proper installation, it said in the release. The Cary Police Department and McHenry Sheriff’s Office have certified technicians who facilitate car seat installations.