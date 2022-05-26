Summer concerts to start June 16 in Cary with Beatles tribute band

This summer’s Concert in the Park series in Cary will offers a wide variety of musical genres, including pop, country, rock and roll and oldies, the Cary Park District said Tuesday.

The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Lions Park Rotary Bandshell, off Silver Lake Road, north of Three Oaks Road. All concerts are free.

The first in the series is a June 16 concert from Kaleidoscope Eyes, an acoustic Beatles tribute band. On June 23, country music cover band Hillbilly Rockstarz takes the stage followed by Jimmy Buffet tribute band Peach’s Beach Party on July 7. The concert series will end on July 14 with a performance from The Throwbacks, a Chicago-area cover band.

For more information about concerts in the park, contact the Cary Park District at 847-639-6100 or go to carypark.com.