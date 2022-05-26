McHenry County College hosts first business pitch night for high school students

McHenry County College recently hosted its first Entrepreneurship Pitch Night, a countywide competition where dual credit high school students vied to create the best, most innovative business idea.

The competition consisted of two rounds: Area high schools submitted their winning teams to compete in round one, which was a video evaluation by local business owners, managers, leaders and McHenry County College experts in the field. Round two consisted of an in-person presentation to a panel of judges who were looking for the most practical, creative and feasible business idea that could succeed in McHenry County and beyond.

Eight students participated in the Pitch Night event, including Atty Klein and Mya Lewis of Johnsburg High School, Benjamin Gallen and Justas Venys of Marian Central Catholic High School and Jade Ciezak, Brain Lazaro, Amanda Mueller and Madeline Ostap of Prairie Ridge High School.

Johnsburg High School won first place in the competition with its “Sweet and Savory Charcuterie Boards” idea, Prairie Ridge was second with an idea called “Therma Thaw” and Marian Central took third with the idea “FanStand”.

McHenry County College’s business and marketing department offers dual credit courses, which allow high school students to earn college credit. Eleven McHenry County high schools currently offer the college’s Introduction to Entrepreneurship course.