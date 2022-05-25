Man who drunkenly crashed into Woodstock Food Mart, hurt a woman, gets 180 days in jail

A Woodstock man took a plea deal Wednesday, pleading guilty to drunken driving during a May 2021 crash in which he hit the Woodstock Ford Mart, injuring a woman inside.

Jose L. Urbina, 35, entered into a negotiated plea of guilt to aggravated driving under the influence, a class 4 felony, and driving while license was suspended, a class 4 felony. In exchange for his guilty plea, three other counts of aggravated driving under the influence were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 30 months reporting probation and 180 days in the county jail. However, because the jail term is only required to be served at 50% and Urbina has credit for 105 days spent in the jail after his arrest, the jail term is considered served, McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt said.

A vehicle crashed into the Woodstock Food Mart Friday, May 14, 2021, leading one customer to be airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries and causing heavy damage to the storefront, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District officials said. (Alex Vucha for Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Urbina also must pay $3,932 in fines and fees, attend a victim impact panel, abstain from alcohol or drugs and submit to random alcohol and drug testing.

At the time Urbina crashed his vehicle into the store, located at 1013 N. Seminary Ave., his driver’s license was suspended due to two separate DUI convictions from June 7, 2019, and Sept. 4, 2019, in McHenry County, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The crash, which occurred about 7 p.m. May 14, 2021, injured a woman inside the store.

The woman was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment of serious injuries, police said. In court Wednesday Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Neubauer said the woman was aware of Urbina’s plea deal and “approves of the disposition.”

Had Urbina been convicted at trial on the class 4 felonies, he could have been sentenced to between one and three years in prison.

