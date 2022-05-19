Amazon Prime show filmed in Woodstock to debut Friday

An Amazon Prime show that was partially filmed in Woodstock, Island Lake and Wauconda last summer is set to hit the small screen Friday.

“Night Sky” – previously set to be called “Lightyears” – stars Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, who play a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard that leads to a strange, deserted planet.

All eight episodes of the first season will be available on Prime Video starting Friday.

Representatives for the show did not respond to an inquiry about where in the series viewers can catch a glimpse of local sites, but last summer downtown Woodstock’s historic square hosted a film crew as did Wauconda Pharmacy, 222 S. Main St., and Island Foods, 223 E. Route 176. in Island Lake.

A few locales in unincorporated McHenry County, including near the intersection of routes 14 and 120 outside Woodstock and a stretch of Cherry Valley Road off of Bull Valley Road, also were used for filming.

It was unclear last summer whether any of those scenes would make the final show.

“Night Sky” isn’t the first show to be filmed in parts of McHenry County and Woodstock. In 2018, some of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” which debuted in August 2020, was shot in Woodstock, Hebron and Marengo.