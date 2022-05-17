Fire in Ringwood leaves home uninhabitable

A fire Monday left a home unhabitable in Ringwood but caused no significant injuries, officials said.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded about 4 p.m. Monday to a report of a structure fire in the 4800 block of Inmans Way in Ringwood, according to a news release from the district. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All of the home’s occupants made their way out of the structure, with one being checked for smoke inhalation, according to the release. That person was not taken to the hospital.

The fire, spreading from the house‘s three-car garage, was extinguished in about 20 minutes, according to the release.

The fire district requested assistance from other area departments due to the home’s rural location, along with moderate winds and no fire hydrants. Assistance was received from fire departments in Richmond, Spring Grove, Fox Lake, Wonder Lake, Crystal Lake, Woodstock, Wauconda, Fox River Grove, Hebron, Harvard, Grayslake, Mundelein, Huntley, Cary, Nunda, Round Lake and Lake Villa.

A damage estimate was not available Monday evening, according to the release.



