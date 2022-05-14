May 14, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News

Crystal Lake District 47’s Hinz named regional Superintendent of Distinction

By Shaw Local News Network
Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 Superintendent Dr. Kathy Hinz has been named 2022 Superintendent of Distinction by her colleagues in the Kishwaukee Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 Superintendent Dr. Kathy Hinz has been named 2022 Superintendent of Distinction by her colleagues in the Kishwaukee Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators. (Provided by Illinois Association of School Administrators)

Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 Superintendent Kathy Hinz has been named 2022 Superintendent of Distinction by the Kishwaukee Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Hinz was honored at an awards luncheon May 4 in Springfield where State Superintendent Carmen Ayala was the featured speaker and 21 regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.

Those nominating Hinz noted a number of successes during her tenure, including partnering with the school board to develop a multi-year plan update learning environments with flexible furniture, developing a comprehensive technology plan to provide an electronic device for every student, expanding enhanced special education programming and launching the district’s first STEM program, according to a news release.

The Kishwaukee region is comprised of Kane, DeKalb, McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties. Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.