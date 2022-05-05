Marian Central students to compete in annual Pitch Night

Entrepreneurial students at Marian Central Catholic High School will compete in the school’s annual Pitch Night at 6:30 p.m. May 17 in the school’s auditorium.

Presented by Marian Central’s business department, the event invites student teams to formally present their year-long projects to create new products and services.

A panel of judges from several industries will critique the projects and award plaques to the first and second place teams. The event is open to the public.

The student projects begin as solutions to real-life problems, according to a news release. In August, the students began to assemble a list of things that bother them.

The course included prototype design and development, determining operating costs and revenue projections and shaping strategies for marketing and advertising.

The winner of Marian Central’s Pitch Night will earn the chance to compete on a bigger stage for funding dollars at the National Student Pitch competition held each July in downtown Chicago.