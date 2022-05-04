Proposed development would bring almost 300 apartments, 100 townhomes to Huntley

Huntley residents continued to voice concern over a development that, if ultimately approved, would bring almost 400 apartments and townhomes to the village.

The Village Board at its meeting last week reviewed and discussed changes made to the project since it was first proposed in February. There was no vote on the item.

Since originally proposed, the project has been criticized by residents who live near the site. Those residents have cited concerns about traffic and noise.

The project in its current form proposes a $125 million development with 296 apartments and 94 townhomes at the southwest corner of Charles H. Sass Parkway, previously Kreutzer Road, and Princeton Drive, according to village documents.

The development would occupy 45 acres, nine of which would be reserved for a prairie preserve on the west side of the site, next to one of the Del Webb Sun City neighborhoods, according to village documents.

Critiques of the project led the developer, San Antonio-based Lynd Living, to make some changes to the project, including adjustments to the entrances and sidewalk work.

Lynd is also reserving 5% of the apartments for those with no more than 80% of the median area income, according to village documents.

The developer expected to rent for one-bedroom apartments starting at $1,350, according to the project’s narrative submitted in February. A two-bedroom apartment would start at $1,900 and a three-bedroom at $2,350. The townhomes could rent for anywhere between $2,500 and $3,500 per month.

About 10 residents spoke at the meeting last week about the project, most of whom said they live in Sun City. Almost all who spoke were against the development.

A rendering of a building from a 400-unit development by Lynd Living. Lynd appeared in front of the Huntley Village Board at its April 28, 2022 meeting to pitch a series of changes to the project, which was originally proposed in February. (Provided by the village of Huntley)

Like several residents who spoke, Charlie French said he didn’t think the project was consistent with the developments around the spot, which include Sun City, two assisted living facilities, a rehabilitation center, restaurants and retail shops.

“To say this is consistent is to ask us to not believe our eyes or the facts,” French said.

Resident Sandy Deacon raised concerns about noise and traffic. She also gave trustees a petition signed by those in the area who were against the development.

“A lot of the residents in my neighborhood are really concerned about this,” Deacon said. “We do not believe this is the correct place [for this development].”

Trustee Ronda Goldman levied a similar critique.

“The reality is the location you chose is a bad location,” she said. “Advocating for the residents … is not putting your apartment complex in that location.”

Trustee JR Westberg said he’d never seen so many people show up to a Village Board meeting in his nine years as trustee.

“I love this project. I really do. It’s beautiful. It’s more than what I imagined,” he said. “Some of the comments from the public I was a little unsettled with. ... I have to listen to them. They put me here.”

Both residents and trustees raised concerns about the credibility of Lynd Living, including its rating on the Better Business Bureau website. The company received a D- grade because of a series of complaints through the bureau that haven’t been answered.

CEO Adam David Lynd, who is the founder’s son, said the company responds to customers on its own and not through the bureau, which drives down its rating.

“This isn’t some massive company that has billions and billions of dollars,” he said. “This is a family-run business. It always has been and always will be.”

For the project to move forward, Lynd would need to submit an application to the village for a series of zoning and relief items. Those items would go through a public hearing with the village’s Plan Commission before coming back in front of the Village Board for a final vote.