Burglaries at five Huntley businesses result in charges against four men

Four Chicago men were charged Friday in connection with a series of burglaries at Huntley businesses in October, in which two ATMs, two cash register drawers and various bottles of liquor were stolen, court records show.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Donald Rogers Jr., 18, of the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue; James G. Murray, 28, of the 5300 block of West Washington Boulevard; Donameen R. Jones, 25, of the 9200 block of South Avalon Avenue; and Kenneth S. Maxey, 26, of the 4200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to McHenry County Circuit Clerk’s Office records.

Rogers is accused of entering four Huntley businesses — Tufano’s Pizza, 10385 Vine St.; Armanetti’s Wine and Liquor, 9714 Route 47; Huntley Food and Liquor, 10729 Dundee Road; and the Mobil gas station at 11200 Route 47 ­— in October with the goal of committing theft, according to the criminal complaint filed last week.

Maxey is accused of entering Tipsy’s Bar, 10753 Dundee Road, in addition to the Mobil gas station, Tufano’s Pizza and Huntley Food and Liquor, according to the complaints. Murray and Jones are accused of entering three of the businesses.

All four are charged with taking an ATM with about $8,400 in cash in it; two cash register drawers, one with $300 in it; and various bottles of liquor and other merchandise worth collectively more than $300.

Maxey is additionally accused of taking an ATM containing currency and various bottles of liquor and other merchandise from Huntley Food and Liquor, according to the complaint.

None of the men were in custody as of Wednesday afternoon and none had attorneys listed.