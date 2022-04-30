April 30, 2022
Crystal Lake Park District offers several options for pickleball play

By Shaw Local News Network
Pickleball players from left, Pam Woodruff, Woody Woodruff, Mark Woodruff and Sunny Pohlander play a match June 30, 2014, at Renwick Park in Marengo. (H. Rick Bamman - hbamman@shawmedia.com)

The Racket Club, a Crystal Lake Park District facility, is offering several drop-in play options for pickleball, a game resembling tennis in which players use paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net.

From September to May, weekly drop-In pickleball will be available 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Equipment is available to use. The fee is $4 for Racket Club members and $8 for non-members.

A weekly drop-in drill-and-play clinic will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the cost of $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

The Racket Club facility is located at 9101 S. Route 31 in Algonquin. For more information, call 847-658-5688.

The Crystal Lake Park District outdoor pickleball courts are open for the season.

Public play is available for free from dawn until dusk, seven days a week. The courts are located at Spoerl Park, 7610 Pingree Road; Feinberg Park, 701 Juniper Lane; Ken Bird Park, 1800 Thomasville Lane; Wyndwood Park, 4201 Wyndwood Drive; and Veteran Acres Park, 431 N. Walkup Road.

Racket Club staff will also offer pickleball lessons at Spoerl Park 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer. Registration opens Monday.

More information and online registration is available at crystallakeparks.org.