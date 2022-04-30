Crystal Lake Park District offers several options for pickleball play

The Racket Club, a Crystal Lake Park District facility, is offering several drop-in play options for pickleball, a game resembling tennis in which players use paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net.

From September to May, weekly drop-In pickleball will be available 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Equipment is available to use. The fee is $4 for Racket Club members and $8 for non-members.

A weekly drop-in drill-and-play clinic will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the cost of $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

The Racket Club facility is located at 9101 S. Route 31 in Algonquin. For more information, call 847-658-5688.

The Crystal Lake Park District outdoor pickleball courts are open for the season.

Public play is available for free from dawn until dusk, seven days a week. The courts are located at Spoerl Park, 7610 Pingree Road; Feinberg Park, 701 Juniper Lane; Ken Bird Park, 1800 Thomasville Lane; Wyndwood Park, 4201 Wyndwood Drive; and Veteran Acres Park, 431 N. Walkup Road.

Racket Club staff will also offer pickleball lessons at Spoerl Park 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer. Registration opens Monday.

More information and online registration is available at crystallakeparks.org.