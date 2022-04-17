McHenry County College to host Camp Invention for kids

McHenry County College is partnering with the National Inventors Hall of Fame to host Camp Invention during its Kids and College program.

Camp Invention is a nationwide summer program that provides creative, open-ended learning opportunities for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade, according to a news release.

The four-day camp will include a rotation of four adventures – Spacecation, Robotic Aquatics, the Attic and Marble Arcade. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 25 to 28 at MCC in Crystal Lake.

Limited space is available.

To register for Camp Invention, visit www.mchenry.edu/kidsandcollege.