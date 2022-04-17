April 17, 2022
McHenry County College to host Camp Invention for kids

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry County College has partnered with the National Inventors Hall of Fame to host Camp Invention during their Kids and College program this summer. The camp will run from July 25-28.

McHenry County College is partnering with the National Inventors Hall of Fame to host Camp Invention during its Kids and College program.

Camp Invention is a nationwide summer program that provides creative, open-ended learning opportunities for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade, according to a news release.

The four-day camp will include a rotation of four adventures – Spacecation, Robotic Aquatics, the Attic and Marble Arcade. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 25 to 28 at MCC in Crystal Lake.

Limited space is available.

To register for Camp Invention, visit www.mchenry.edu/kidsandcollege.