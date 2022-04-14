Crash near Huntley ends with vehicle fully engulfed in flames

A crash near Huntley ended with a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in a resident’s backyard Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash, which took place on Ackman Road just east of Sawyer Street, occurred when the vehicle, traveling eastbound, left the roadway, struck a light pole before flipping and landing in the backyard, Huntley Police Department officials said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was called to the scene about 2:35 p.m. and put out the fire, while the two teenagers who were in the car had made it out and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Huntley Battalion Chief Mike Pierce said.

In addition to the police, Huntley public works staff also was on the scene, Pierce said, to make sure that leaking fuel didn’t contaminate a nearby storm drain.

The remains of a vehicle that crashed into a neighborhood backyard near Huntley on Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. The vehicle had crashed into a pole, flipped over and ended in the yard before catching fire, police officials said. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The public works team also repaired a transformer damaged by the crash, which caused a brief power outage, Pierce said.

Nobody in the home at the scene of the crash was injured, Pierce said. The car did not hit the house, although some trees and landscaping in the backyard was damaged

The cause of the crash still was under investigation, police said.