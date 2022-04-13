McHenry County College accepting physical therapy assistant program applications until Friday

McHenry County College’s physical therapy assistant program is accepting applications now through Friday.

The program is one of the top in the nation, the college said, and is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

The curriculum prepares students to work in a variety of health care settings under the direction of a physical therapist. Physical therapy assistants are trained to conduct therapeutic exercise, traction, ultrasounds, electrotherapy, balance and gait training, motor learning and development.

In addition to patient care, they may also participate in activities related to billing and coding, quality improvement, risk management and other administrative activities.

As part of their studies, students use the hands-on lab at McHenry County College to practice various techniques they learn in class. They also complete four clinical experiences in local facilities, working along side licensed physical therapists or physical therapy assistants, giving them experience applying their knowledge to real patients even before graduating.

The application can be found at www.mchenry.edu/pta/application.html. For questions, email clouderman@mchenry.edu or call 815-479-7592.