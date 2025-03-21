2 kilos of heroin found in lunchbox in car in Algonquin; driver gets 14 years in prison, then deportation

An Elgin man pleaded guilty Friday to possessing more than 2 kilograms of heroin found inside a lunchbox during a traffic stop in Algonquin. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Jesus Campos-Nevarez, 51, entered a guilty plea to possessing 900 grams or more of heroin, a Class 1 felony. In exchange, a more serious Class X count of manufacture and delivery of the drug was dismissed, according to the judgment order in McHenry County court. Had he been convicted on the Class X felony, he could have received a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

His attorney, Robert Rascia, said Campos-Nevarez “was duped into the role of a courier by others for nominal compensation,” and the outcome is a “harsh” consequence.

Campos-Nevarez has no previous criminal history and a long history of “lawful employment in the United States,” his lawyer said.

“The circumstances and the sentence in this case highlight the harsh consequences of prosecution in the state court criminal justice system,” Rascia said. “Prosecution of this offense in the federal district court would likely result in a guideline sentencing range of 46 to 57 months. At the conclusion of the penal sentence in this matter, Mr. Campos-Nevarez will be removed to Mexico.“

On Feb. 9, 2024, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office learned that a maroon Ford Edge “was likely involved in large-scale narcotics possession and/or distribution,” according to a motion to dismiss evidence in his file. That same day, a McHenry County sergeant saw that vehicle ”fail to use its right turn signal within the required distance when it made a right turn onto Pyott Road from Algonquin Road,” according to the motion.

Police observed the driver, later identified as Campos-Nevarez, look nervous, “and his hands shook, and he looked around with a frightened expression on his face.” When he was asked to roll down his window, he popped his trunk instead.

While one officer began writing a warning ticket for the traffic violation, another officer conducted “a free air sniff of the vehicle utilizing K-9 Jett. Jett then alerted on the vehicle for the presence of illegal narcotics,“ according to the motion.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a “black lunchbox on the center of the rear floorboard containing two bundles heavily wrapped in plastic containing the substance that field-tested positive for heroin,” according to the motion.

During his initial appearance the next day, a judge ruled that Campos-Nevarez was a flight risk and detained him. Prosecutors said that he is not a U.S. citizen and had only been in the country seven months before his arrest, according to detention records in court. Prosecutors also argued that he has no family in the country and a former wife and two children who live in Durango, Mexico.

He is receiving credit for 546 days served, which includes days in the county jail since his arrest and time spent working, volunteering or participating in a self-improvement program. He is required to serve half of his prison term, which will be followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

She also informed Campos-Nevarez of his “deportation consequences” after serving his prison time.