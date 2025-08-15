The Throwback Weekend Passes Giveaway!

Now through August 28th enter for your chance to win a Throwback Weekend pass to the McHenry Outdoor Theatre. (A total of three winners will be randomly selected to win.)

The Throwback Weekend Pass to the McHenry Outdoor Theater includes:

Admission to all movies for the remainder of 2025. Including Jaws, Grease, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia, Mean Girls & Clueless, Halloween and Holiday movies too! All weekends through December 20th.

VIP Parking in the first four rows.

One large free popcorn per visit.

Thank you to our Sponsor:

McHenry Outdoor Theatre