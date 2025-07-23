Chicago Football Fan Photo Contest

Now through August 10th Chicago football fans across the region will have a chance to show off their best fan photos. Fans dressed up in their favorite fan gear, displaying their terrific tailgating set-up and showing off their at-home fan caves will all be showcased!

The fan whose photo receives the most votes will win two tickets to the Chicago Bears home game on December 14, 2025 at 12pm vs. Cleveland Browns

Thank you to our sponsors!

Goal Line Sports Bar and Grill

Hines Supply