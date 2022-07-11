McHenry County’s Best Home Garden Contest 2022

McHenry County’s Best Home Garden Contest is back, and it’s time for you to show off your garden!

Do you have a great looking garden? If you do, enter the McHenry County’s Best Home Garden Contest for a chance at a $200 Gift Certificate from Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center!

To enter, take a photo of your fantastic flowers and gorgeous greenery and upload it. Add a title and a short description, and you’re done. Then come back in a few weeks and vote. Make sure to tell your friends and family to vote for you, too! Votes may be cast daily during the voting period. Once the voting deadline has passed, the votes will be tallied and one participant will be named this year’s champion!

You may enter one time from July 11-26, 2022. Online voting will take place here from July 27-August 7, 2022.

Enter here!

Thank you to Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center for supporting this community contest! To learn more about them, CLICK HERE.