June Cutest Pet and Kid are open for entries

JUNE CUTEST PET CONTEST

Your pet could win you a great prize!

All you need to do is submit a photo of your adorable pet one time from June 9-20. Then come back between June 21-27 to vote for your favorite(s). You may vote once per day for the same or different animal. Once the deadline has ended, votes will be tallied. One pet will be named the winner, be published in the Northwest Herald newspaper and receive a prize. Enter now!

To enter the June Cutest Pet Contest, CLICK HERE.

Thank you to our sponsors! To learn more about them, click their names below.

Raymond Kia

University Movers

______________________________________

JUNE CUTEST KID CONTEST

The title of “June’s Cutest Kid” is ready and waiting for your child!

Submit a photo of your kid anytime Now–June 20. Then come back between June 21-27 to vote for your favorite(s). You may vote once per day for the same or different child’s photo. After the deadline has ended, votes will be tallied. One photo will be named the winner, be published in the Northwest Herald newspaper and receive a prize. Enter now!

To enter the June Cutest Kid Contest, CLICK HERE.

Thank you to our sponsor! To learn more about them, click their name below.

Mercyhealth