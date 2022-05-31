Summer Sweepstakes 2022

Summer is here, and we want to save you some money!

Enter the Shaw Local News Network Summer Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $300, $100 or one of two $50 Visa cards! Four winners will be chosen at random from all entries received by the deadline date. You may enter once through September 15, 2022. Earn extra entries by visiting the OrthoIllinois Facebook page, signing up for the Shaw Local app or sending this sweepstakes link to friends and family and getting them to enter the contest. (See registration page for extra chances.)

Enter here now!

Thanks to our special sponsor: OrthoIllinois

To learn more about OrthoIllinois and the services they provide, click HERE.