Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 20

Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb advanced to the Class 1A girls tennis state quarterfinals after winning her first three matches Thursday in Hoffman Estates.
Jacobs’ Chloe Siegfort also will continue play in the Class 2A tournament in the fourth round of the consolation bracket.
Webb defeated Sterling’s Ellie Aitken 6-0, 6-0 to take her first match and then beat Mattoon’s Lily Gregary 6-0, 6-0 in her second match. Webb advanced to the quarterfinals after besting Althoff Catholic’s Tess Schmeider 6-0, 6-1.
Webb will play Fenwick’s Lily Brecknock, the No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinals at Hersey on Friday.
In Class 1A, Prairie Ridge doubles duo Aleena Ciezak and Megan Clark won their opening match 6-0, 6-0 but lost in the second round 6-1, 6-3 and in the second round of the consolation bracket 6-4, 6-1 to finish their state appearance. Wolves doubles pair Madeleine Bartmess and Kelsey Collins lost their opening match 6-0, 6-1 but regrouped to win in the first round of the consolation bracket 6-2, 7-6 (2) before falling in the second round of that bracket 6-3, 6-4.
Woodstock’s Marta Fito and Marian Central singles players Kaitlin Remke and Madison Kenyon and doubles team of Bella Zecchin and Holly Garrelts all lost both of their matches to end their state runs.
In Class 2A, Siegfort battled back to advance to the fourth round of the consolation bracket. Siegfort defeated Normal’s Rhea Kumar 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before falling to Conant’s Kaitlyn Strilich 6-2, 6-0 in the second round.
She took down Lake Park’s Lauren Dell’Acqua 6-1, 6-0 and Hononegah’s Elizabeth Schindler 6-1, 6-1 to set up a match against Hinsdale South’s Chloe Goins in the fourth round of the consolation round Friday at Fremd.
The Golden Eagles’ Kylie Cohn lost her opening match 6-3, 6-2 before winning her first round consolation match 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 and falling in the second round of that bracket 6-2, 6-0.
Huntley’s doubles team of Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler lost their opener 6-2, 7-6 (2) before regrouping to win their first round consolation match 6-1, 6-3. The Red Raiders lost their second round consolation match 2-6, 6-4, 10-4.
The Red Raiders’ singles player Ella Doughty and doubles pair Emily Chong and Delaney Stock lost both of their matches to end their run.
Crystal Lake Central’s doubles team Maggie Naughton and Katie Hamill lost their opening match 6-1, 6-1, but went on to win their first round consolation match 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-5. They fell in the second consolation round 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Richmond-Burton 2, Byron 0: At Richmond, the Rockets earned their 23rd win of the season by winning the Kishwaukee River Conference match 25-16, 25-20.
Elissa Furlan had 13 kills and two blocks for R-B (23-10, 7-3 KRC), Kaitlyn Lehecka had three kills, two blocks one ace and Alex Hopp finished with 16 assists. Faith Holian added four kills and three aces and Lilly Mumbower had eight digs and two aces.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers took down the Wolves 27-25, 25-18 in Fox Valley Conference play.
Gabbie Anderson led the way for Crystal Lake Central (20-15, 13-5) with 19 assists, eight digs, three kills and two blocks, while Bree Hubacher finished with 11 digs, seven kills, one ace and one block. Mykaela Wallen added 18 digs, five kills and two aces.
Katya Flaugher earned 13 kills and eight digs for Prairie Ridge (14-21, 9-9) and Julia Reina finished with 12 assists, six digs and one ace.
Dundee-Crown 2, Jacobs 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (18-10, 10-8) came back after dropping the first set to win 22-25, 25-19, 30-28 in FVC play.
Teagan Van Stone finished with six kills, three blocks and one dig for the Golden Eagles (12-21, 8-10), Isabella Spychala finished with four digs, one ace and one block and Ali Pierce earned nine kills, six blocks, one dig and one ace.
Burlington Central 2, McHenry 1: At Burlington, the Rockets ended the regular season by coming back after dropping the first set to win 16-25, 27-25, 25-21 in FVC action.
Leah Freesemann led Burlington Central (17-17, 8-10) with 13 kills, nine digs and one block, while Ashley Arceo had 17 digs, 28 assists and six kills. Brianna Gritzman finished with 15 digs and six assists.
Johnsburg 2, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks finished their regular-season schedule with a 25-23, 26-24 nonconference win over Rockford Lutheran.
Delaney Stern earned 15 assists, seven digs and one block for Johnsburg (24-10-1), and Emmy Wizceb added six kills and two blocks. Kayle Fouke finished with eight digs and three kills and Juliana Cashmore had three kills and three blocks.
GIRLS SWIMMING
McHenry 112, Dundee-Crown 53: At Carpentersville, the Warriors won eight events to take their FVC dual.
Andrea Avila won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.88 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:05.46. Emma Story won the 100 freestyle in 58.75, Victoria Sadowski took the 500 free at 5:50.09, Emma Blanken finished first in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.09 and Reilly Byron won the 200 free in 2:08.89.
McHenry’s 200 medley relay team of Blanken, Byron, Avila and Story took the event at 2:00.14 and the 400 free relay of Story, Avila, Blanken and Byron won at 3:57.44.
Dundee-Crown’s Mia Dzik won the 200 individual medley (2:33.37) and Allison Fitzgerald took the 100 breaststroke (1:09.66). The Chargers 200 free relay team of Olivia Allendorf, Abigail Irwin, Isabella Mudra and Fitzgerald won at 1:51.78.
Crystal Lake South co-op 127, Huntley 42: At Crystal Lake, the Gators won 10 events to end the regular season on a winning note.
Abi Zelikman won the 200 free (2:04.57) and the 100 breast (1:13.30), Abby Uhl took the 100 free (54.08) and 100 back (1:00.21), Bella Fontana finished first in the 50 free (25.17), Avery Watson took the 100 fly (59.89) and Mackenzie Resch won the 500 free (5:36.38).
South’s 200 medley relay of Uhl, Penelope Brereton, Watson and Fontana won at 1:55.09, the 200 free relay of Brereton, Zelikman, Emely Rudsinski, and Resch finished first in 1:46.38 and the Gators’ 400 free relay of Fontana, Uhl, Watson and Resch took the event at 3:41.53.
Huntley’s Jillian Cherwin won the 200 IM (2:16.56).