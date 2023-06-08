Richmond-Burton grad Mackenzie Hahn qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship

Mackenzie Hahn, a 2017 Richmond-Burton graduate, still was in disbelief Thursday afternoon.
Hahh caught fire in the second round Wednesday at Palatine Hills Golf Course with a 5-under-par 67 and – after a sudden-death playoff with three other golfers – earned one of two spots to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open July 6-9 in Pebble Beach, California.
Sixty-seven golfers competed in the two-round event Wednesday. Hahn’s 67 was the lowest round of anyone.
“It’s crazy,” said Hahn, a Spring Grove native. “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet that I’m playing in a major championship. It’s kind of unreal. It’s an awesome opportunity, obviously. I’m super excited, and I can’t wait to get out there.”
Hahn’s chances of qualifying for the LPGA major championship after a 1-over 73 in the first round did not look particularly good, but she put things together in Round 2, finishing the front nine with five straight birdies and adding another on hole No. 10.
Hahn carded a two-round score of 73-67-140 and was tied with three others, forcing a playoff.
After the first qualifying spot was won on the first playoff hole, she took the second and final spot after knocking in a birdie putt on the second playoff hole. Tampa, Florida’s Elizabeth Szokol missed her birdie chance and made par.
Hahh lost her swing on the back nine in Round 2 and had to make a quick adjustment. She found her drive just in time for the playoff and then made one of the biggest putts of her life.
“The second nine in [in Round 2], I wasn’t hitting the driver very good, so I went and hit some range balls after that,” Hahn said. “I figured it out and hit both the drives down the fairway the first and second playoff hole.
“[Szokol] left her putt short and tapped in for par. I had a little left-to-right, breaking 18-footer, and it just trickled in.”
Hahn’s dad, Ron, caddied, while her mom, Cami, cheered her daughter along every step of the way.
“I was definitely feeling it, but I kept it pretty calm,” Mackenzie Hahn said. “My dad was really excited, and my mom was pretty emotional. I was really happy that my dad was able to be on the bag. A little early Father’s Day present, I guess.”
After graduating from R-B, where she won the Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year as a junior and senior, Hahn played five years collegiately at Wisconsin. She turned professional and has played on the LPGA Epson Qualifying Tour and Women’s All-Pro Tour with events all over the country, including Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Mississippi.
Hahn will play in two WAPT events this month in Texas before traveling to the U.S. Open on July 1.
Hahn has never played at Pebble Beach before. She hopes Wednesday’s memorable result will lead to bigger things.
“The goal is to play on the LPGA Tour,” Hahn said. “I think for any girl playing professionally, that’s what they want to end up doing. I think the opportunity I have can catapult my career, so I’m just really excited and just really looking forward to whatever else comes.
“I don’t really have any expectations [for the U.S. Open]. I’m excited to be there and enjoy the moment. Try to play the best golf I can. That’s all you can really ask for.”