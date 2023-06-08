Richmond-Burton grad Mackenzie Hahn qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship

California, here they come! Spring Grove’s Mackenzie Hahn and Paraguayan Milagros Chaves emerged from a 4-way playoff to earn coveted @uswomensopen spots Wednesday at Palatine Hills! They’ll compete at Pebble Beach July 6-9. RESULTS ▶️ https://t.co/gfxNHfRGZC pic.twitter.com/pw5sO7742F

“It’s crazy. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet that I’m playing in a major championship. It’s kind of unreal. It’s an awesome opportunity, obviously. I’m super excited, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

— Mackenzie Hahn, Spring Grove native